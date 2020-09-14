Facebook to buy REI’s new headquarters near Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook says it will buy REI’s new and never-used surburban Seattle campus for nearly $368 million. The Seattle Times reports the move further consolidates Facebook’s domain in an upscale district east of Interstate 405 in Bellevue. Before the acquisition of the 400,000-square-foot (37,161-square-meter) REI offices, Facebook was already moving to occupy nearly 850,000 square feet (78,968 square meters) in that district. The company, which opened its first Puget Sound office in 2010, now employs over 5,000 workers in dozens of locations in Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond. The Seattle area is home to Facebook’s second-largest office footprint, after its headquarters in Menlo Park, California.