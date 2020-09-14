Families optimistic about school child care program

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the second week of online school for most public districts in Dane County. As families get used to this way of learning, some are getting a little help.

When the pandemic hit, the Feldner family knew they had to just go with the flow when it came to virtual learning.

"Our spring semester was really just about everyone staying happy and healthy and just taking it day by day," said Emily Feldner. "It was survival mode, really. Just, I'm sure, like everyone else."

Emily and her husband both were working from home and, like many others, found it difficult to help their two boys learn while also getting the job done.

As they got ready for fall, they wanted a better learning environment for 8-year-old Tommy and 5-year-old Franklin, who just started kindergarten.

Franklin had gone to the YMCA of Dane County's 4K program, so when the family heard about the Y's new child care service, they were relieved.

"We could do our jobs full time during the day and then at night we can still spend an hour, but at that point it's just, we're doing the work, familiarizing ourselves with what they're working on, finishing up some last tasks," Emily told 27 News. "And it gives them a little sense of normalcy. They get to hang out with other kids, and they certainly learn better from other people than they would from mom and dad."

Dozens of students from multiple districts are part of the YMCA's collaborative child care program. The organization is running classes at eight sites in Dane County. Many who are enrolled are children of essential workers, needing a place for their kids to learn while they're at work.

The children do coursework with their regular district teachers, but have YMCA staff supervising them and helping guide them through any challenges.

"Our teachers are just really there as support. We're there to make sure that they are doing what they're supposed to be doing, they're staying on top of their schedules, they're completing all of their tasks. And if they're not, they're asking for help," said YMCA director of early childhood education Lindsay Flanagan.

Flanagan says it took a few days to get the teachers and students used to learning on different schedules and working out the technology kinks, but she feels the first week went well.

"It progressively got better each day and we're feeling this week like we can knock anything out of the park," she told 27 News. "We're ready to go and continue helping these kids in the best way that we possibly can."

The Feldner kids have been making progress in their new learning style. Siblings

"Starting with last Tuesday we saw an improvement every day," Emily said. "Just in what my kids were capable of and what their expectations were."

The family is grateful for the program as they navigate a new way of school.