Family holds window celebration for Beloit woman’s 100th birthday

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Ruth Schudda reached a big milestone on Monday.

Family and friends gathered outside of The Suites of Beloit Assisted Living to help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

"There are relatives from all over," said Ruth's granddaughter Lauri Dooley. "We've got California, North Carolina, Evansville, Janesville. They came all this way just to have our window visit."

"And she's still rocking it," added Ruth's other granddaughter Angie Kent.

The family tells 27 News they had been planning a big celebration for Ruth's 100th birthday, but COVID-19 put a wrench in those plans. That's when the family decided to have a party outside of Ruth's window, to show her how much they care.

"The smile on her face says it all," said Laurie. "She's just got the biggest grin on her face, and i think she's very very happy that shes got family and friends here."

Ruth was born in Union. She and her five other siblings were raised in Evansville. She married right after high school to Elmber Schudda, and the two had six children together.

She and her family say clean living and having fun are the secrets to a long happy life.

"I didn't smoke and I didn't drink, and all those good things, so I think that helps," Ruth said.

"She loves the Green Bay Packers," Laurie said. "Our other sister took her to her first Packer game when she was 85!"

Ruth even attended the very first Rock County 4H Fair, where she was grand champion for showing her Brown Swiss Milking Cows.