France tightens screws on public activities to fight COVID

PARIS (AP) — Two of France’s biggest cities with COVID-19 infection rates gathering speed even faster than the national surge in new cases are tightening limits on public activities. The stricter restrictions announced Monday in Marseille and Bordeaux were responses to a demand from France’s prime minister that both cities take additional steps to stem their growing numbers of infections. Fun fairs are banned, dancing in public venues is forbidden, and drinking alcohol in also banned in Bordeaux. The French government is seeking to ward off a new nationwide lockdown. The country is grappling with the double headache of trying revive its COVID-battered economy while also curbing a steady climb in infections.