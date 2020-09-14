George Takei, Ocean Vuong win American Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation dedicated to diversity in U.S. literature has announced its 41st annual American Book Awards. Fiction by Ocean Vuong and Yoko Ogawa, a prison memoir by Alfred Woodfox and a graphic memoir based on actor George Takei’s childhood in a U.S. internment camp for Japanese Americans were among the winners. The awards are presented by the Before Columbus Foundation, founded by Ishmael Reed in 1976. The winners will be formally recognized during an online ceremony Oct. 25.