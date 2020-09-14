Hobby Lobby boosts minimum hourly wage to $17

OKLAHOMA CITY (WKOW) -- Hobby Lobby Stores today announced that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective Oct. 1, 2020.

In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, according to a news release. In 2014, Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green in the news release.. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship.