Home renovations increase during COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- While people have been staying home during the pandemic, many have upgraded their surroundings.

The head of the Wisconsin Builders Association tells WBAY-TV it started with kitchens and bathrooms, and when the weather got nicer, it went to decks and home additions.

Addie Sorbo of Green Bay said she and her family had a busy summer with home improvement projects.

"We had a lot more free time having our nights and weekends open so we thought let’s get this project done," Sorbo told WBAY. "We also painted a couple different rooms, we did some exterior beautification, we moved two different rooms completely around and right now we’re doing our powder room - remodeling that."