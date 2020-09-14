“I can’t believe he lost his life:’ loved one mourns Madison victim in tent encampment

MADISON (WKOW) -- A loved one of a man who was found dead with suspicious injuries in a city-sanctioned homeless encampment says the 54-year old victim's death is a shock.

"I can't believe he lost his life," Andrea Anderson of Sun Prairie tells 27 News.

Authorities say Madison Police and Fire responded to an emergency call Sunday morning at 7:21 a.m. about a man in Reindahl Park laying on the bike path.

Officials say officers found the man dead with head injuries.

Due to the nature of the injuries, Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit, detectives and investigators responded to assist the investigation.

Authorities say investigators were led to several witnesses, who were interviewed and had their statements taken. Police officials say the investigators discovered the people who were involved knew each other and the incident was not random.

Interviews are still being conducted to further the investigation.



In addition to interviews, a 27 News crew Monday watched as a man was arrested by officers near the discovery of the victim's body. Police provide no information on whether the arrest was connected to the death.



A source with knowledge of the incident tells 27 News the victim was living at a tent in the park. Since May, city officials have allowed homeless encampments in certain, designated park space supported by hand-washing stations and port-a-potties.

State records show the victim was released from a state prison in November 2018.



"He had a criminal background but he's still a good person and he had a good heart," Anderson says of the man she considered an uncle even though they were not blood relations. "He supported me, helped me with money...when I was struggling," she says.

Anderson says she recently stayed with the victim briefly at an east side hotel. Anderson says she missed a call from him last week. "I wish I would have answered that call before this happened."







