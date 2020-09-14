Indonesia’s capital under virus order, hospitals nearly full

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Main streets are less crowded as Indonesia’s capital begins two weeks of social restrictions to curb a rise of coronavirus infections that has pushed its critical-care hospital capacity to unsafe levels. Police imposed sanctions on bikers that did not wear their masks. But business owners were confused, and workers said supporting the health care system, strained by COVID-19 patients, should be the priority. The Jakarta governor said imposing the new restrictions was an emergency decision to control a rapid expansion in coronavirus cases in Jakarta. He said last week that Jakarta hospitals exceed a safe capacity level for isolation and intensive-care rooms and could reach maximum capacity this week.