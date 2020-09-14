Jailed for 37 years, Florida man cleared of murder, rape

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After 37 years behind bars, a Florida man has been formally cleared of a 1983 rape and murder that new DNA evidence proved he did not commit despite testimony from a sketchy jailhouse informant and faulty bite mark analysis at the time. Robert DuBoise was released from prison last month after the new evidence surfaced. A hearing before Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Christopher Nash resulted in an order Monday wiping away the previous convictions and life sentence, and sex offender status. DuBoise, 55, was convicted in the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams who was attacked walking home from her Tampa mall job.