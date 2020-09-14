Janesville Police investigate shooting after bullet hits home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A bullet hit a home in Janesville during what witnesses describe as a shootout between two vehicles, according to the Janesville Police Department.

JPD was called to South Main Street and Clark Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of seven or eight gunshots and vehicles speeding out of the area.

When officers got there, they found shell casings in the roadway of the 100 block of Clark Street. One home, with people inside, was hit by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses told police-- and surveillance video confirmed-- two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident when gunfire was exchanged between the two.

Police said one vehicle is a newer, silver hatchback car similar to a Subaru. The second vehicle is a newer, blue car with dark tinted windows similar to Acura TSX. The blue vehicle also has loud or modified exhaust.

The shooting in under investigation. If you have information that could help police, call dispatch at (608) 757-2244, Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.