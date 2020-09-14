Judge weighs ordering changes to Georgia’s election system
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is considering whether to order Georgia to make changes to the way elections are run in the state with seven weeks to go before November’s general election. As a three-day hearing on the activists requests for immediate changes ended Monday, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg did not indicate when she would rule. Questions she asked throughout the hearing and during the lawyers’ closing statements seemed to indicate that she was open to ordering at least some changes.