Kenosha announces rebuilding plan following deadly protests,police shooting of Jacob Blake

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Less than a month after Kenosha was rocked by deadly protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian announced efforts to rebuild the city and move forward.

Antaramian announced a series of listening sessions Monday that will begin Sunday, Sept. 20, to examine police-community relations, criminal justice, employment, education and young people.

The sessions are open to the public and will play a vital role in the mayor's new roadmap forward, in which the city will form committees to examine the issue of racism.

"We as a community need to move forward," said Antaramian. "We are not going to be like other communities and pretend like this is going to away, it isn't. We will deal with it."

Antaramian also plans to work with the Common Council to budget for police training and move up funding for body cameras to 2021 instead of 2022.

The mayor has also requested tens of millions in state and federal aid for the city to help rebuild areas of destruction.