LA Sheriff to politicians: emphasize trust in justice system

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff criticized elected officials, sports figures and civic leaders for “fanning the flames of hatred” as America grapples with racism and police brutality. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday those people instead should emphasize trust in the criminal justice system. Villanueva’s comments came after the weekend ambush of two deputies who were in their parked police vehicle when a man walked up to the passenger’s side and fired multiple rounds. The deputies were struck in the head and critically wounded but both are expected to recover. The gunman hasn’t been captured.