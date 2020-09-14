Lambeau offers game day favorites to-go

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- If your game day is lacking something special this year, Lambeau Field has a solution.

Packers fans can now order their favorite game day foods to go.

Gameday To-Go packages will be available to order for five upcoming Packers games.

The packages include a variety of Lambeau Field favorites and feed approximately eight people per order.

Fans who would like to order a package can call in their order at least three days before game day. The orders will be ready for curbside pickup at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field starting four hours before kickoff.

Fans will receive a confirmation email that includes a pickup time and instructions.

Packages and prices include:

Local Wisconsin: Johnsonville bratwursts, chicken wings, Swedish meatballs, cranberry pecan mixed greens salad, Pack n’ Cheese, maple-bacon baked beans, pretzel twists & beer cheese dip, kettle chips & onion dip for $215.

Tailgate BBQ: Johnsonville bratwursts, pulled pork sliders, fresh cheese curds & old Wisconsin beef sticks, Pack n’ Cheese, spinach artichoke dip, creamy coleslaw, maple-bacon baked beans, kettle chips & onion dip for $230.

1919: 1919 burger, 1919 turkey club, 1919 BBQ ribs, 1919 cobb salad, beer cheese mac, pretzel twists & beer cheese dip, grandma’s baked beans, artisan cheese and charcuterie, creamy coleslaw for $265.

Steakhouse: Grilled New York strip steaks, roasted seasonal vegetables, loaded mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, bourbon demi-glace for $305.

Additional Lambeau Field food items can be added to the individual packages.

Gameday To-Go will be available for all home and away games from Sept. 20 to Oct. 25.

Orders must be picked up in person.

To place an order or to get more information, call 920-569-7149.