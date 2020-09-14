 Skip to Content

LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence is speaking at a rally in Janesville

Updated
Last updated today at 11:12 am
10:38 am Political, Top Stories
Ryan Moore/WKOW
Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a campaign rally in Janesville.
Re'Nesha Donson/WKOW
Pence in Janesville

Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a Make America Great rally in Janesville. https://wkow.com

Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, September 14, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Janesville today, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

He will speak at 11 a.m. at a Make America Great rally in a hotel on Janesville's northeast side.

On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

He was in Darien, about 20 miles from Janesville, on Aug. 19 when he spoke at Tankcraft Corp.

Pence arriving in Janesville

Vice President Mike Pence is arriving in Janesville. He will be making remarks at a campaign rally beginning at 11 a.m. https://wkow.com

Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, September 14, 2020
WKOW

