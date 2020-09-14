LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence is speaking at a rally in Janesville

Pence in Janesville Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a Make America Great rally in Janesville. https://wkow.com Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, September 14, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Janesville today, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

He will speak at 11 a.m. at a Make America Great rally in a hotel on Janesville's northeast side.

Vice President Pence is currently speaking at a campaign event at the Holiday Inn in Janesville. Live Updates here: https://t.co/4eHl2Np65x pic.twitter.com/yN5SUag3vi — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) September 14, 2020

On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

He was in Darien, about 20 miles from Janesville, on Aug. 19 when he spoke at Tankcraft Corp.

Vice President Pence was welcomed by Rep. Byran Steil after arriving at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. Pence is speaking now at a Make America Great rally. pic.twitter.com/Ps0vBQCKDY — WKOW 27 (@WKOW) September 14, 2020