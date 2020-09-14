Madison emergency crews rescue man thrown from boat on Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was hurt after being thrown from his boat when it hit a rock on Lake Mendota Sunday, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near Picnic Point.

MFD responded right away and found the fishing boat-- circling on its own at about 10 miles per hour.

MFD's lake rescue team pulled the injured boater out of the water. The man did have an inflatable life vest on, but it didn't inflate properly. He was taken to shore to be transferred to the hospital.

The rescue returned to the boat, still spinning in the water, they were able to gain control by throwing an anchor into the cabin and forcing it to follow behind MFD's boat.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office marine unit eventually hopped on board and turned it off.

The man thrown from the boat received non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.