Man charged in connection with statue vandalism pleads not guilty

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man charged in connection with damaging state Capitol statues pleaded not guilty today to the crimes.

According to online court records, Marquon Clark, 26, pleaded not guilty to two charges of criminal damage to property.

An amended criminal complaint claims Clark helped pull down the Forward and Hans Christian Heg statues on the Capitol square June 23, contributing to between $60,000 and $95,000 in damage.

Madison Police have testified that surveillance video played a key role in identifying Clark and charging him.

Protesters have decried the arrest of Clark—who goes by Sire—and others as an attempt by authorities to target activists demonstrating against police brutality.

Clark is also a person of interest in the firebombing of the City-County Building, but he has not been charged.