Marquette University puts residence hall under 14-day quarantine

All Schroeder Hall residents are directed to quarantine in their rooms beginning at 10 p.m. tonight, Sept. 14, 2020. That means students should not leave the building to attend classes or for any other reason except for a medical appointment.All Schroeder Hall residents should email their professors to alert them that they have been placed on quarantine.While you are in quarantine at Schroeder Hall, you are expected to complete COVID check each day. Students who develop symptoms during quarantine should call the Medical Clinic at 414-288-7184.The Schroeder Hall dining facility will be available to Schroeder Hall residents in quarantine for carry out only. The Schroeder Hall dining facility will not be open to non-Schroeder Hall residents until the quarantine is lifted.Students are NOT being asked to move out of the residence halls or leave town; they should quarantine in their rooms. CDC guidance suggests that students should not travel home during this two-week period. This is to protect you, your family, and the community. Staying where you are is the safest course of action.If students choose to leave campus to quarantine, they need to stay off-campus for all 14 days of the quarantine and then must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to return following their off-campus 14-day quarantine. Students choosing to quarantine at their permanent place of residence must notify the hall director via email.