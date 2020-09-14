MPR reporter quits over handling of sex misconduct reporting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An arts reporter at Minnesota Public Radio News says she is resigning over what she says is management foot-dragging on her reporting about a male employee at a sister station accused of sexual misconduct. Marianne Combs posted her resignation on Twitter. She did not name the man. Combs said in the letter she gathered testimony from eight women who say that he sexually manipulated and psychologically abused them. MPR President Duchesne Drew says editors decided the story was not ready to run because it does not meet the company’s journalistic standards.