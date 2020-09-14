New harbor seal at the Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new harbor seal has slid into Dane County's Henry Vilas Zoo.

The 1-year-old female seal named Sammye came to southern Wisconsin from the Alaska Zoo in August.

She passed her health checks and is ready to join the two male harbor seals already at the zoo.

“Sammye is a great addition,” said Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “She is very curious and loves to explore. She will be easy for guests to identify right now because she is so much smaller than the two male seals, Sparky and Piper. Sammye is going to be a great animal ambassador for marine mammals.”

Harbor seals spend about half their time in the water and half on land.

Sammye was brought to the zoo with funds raised last year on "Giving Tuesday."

With the money, the zoo was also able to bring six new flamingos, a camel, a bison, and several birds to Madison.