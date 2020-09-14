Nvidia to buy UK chipmaker Arm from Softbank in $40B deal

LONDON (AP) — U.S. graphics chip maker Nvidia plans to buy U.K.-based Arm Holdings in a deal worth up to $40 billion. The move would create a global powerhouse in the semiconductor industry. Nvidia and Arm’s parent company, Japanese technology giant SoftBank, announced the deal on Sunday. Nvidia is best known for its graphics processing chips. Arm’s chip designs power the vast majority of the world’s smartphones and the company is renowned as an innovator in technology for connected devices, known as the “Internet of Things.” Arm centers its business on designing chips and licensing the intellectual property, especially in mobile computing, rather than chip manufacturing.