Once-standout DEA agent says he conspired with drug cartel

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A once-standout U.S. narcotics agent has admitted conspiring to launder money with a Colombian drug cartel. Jose Irizarry pleaded guilty Monday in Tampa, Florida, to federal bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges. He had been accused of using his badge to divert millions in drug proceeds from U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration control. Irizarry was also accused of filing false reports and ordering DEA staff to wire money slated for undercover stings to international accounts he controlled. Prosecutors say he also shared sensitive law enforcement information with co-conspirators, including a Colombian public official and an alleged drug trafficker and money launderer.