Packers starting OL Lane Taylor out for rest of season with knee injury

The Packers picked up a big win over the Vikings in the first week of the season, but lost a key part to their offensive line in the process.

The Packers' eighth-year guard, Lane Taylor, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's win over Minnesota, Head Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday.

Injuries have now plagued Taylor the last two seasons. He missed all but two games last season due to a biceps injury but rebounded to win a starting job at right guard this summer.

The 6-foot-3, 324-pound guard is the fourth-longest tenured player on the roster, starting 50 of his 79 career regular-season appearances.

"My heart goes out to him," LaFleur said. "Just battling back from the significant injury he had last year to get to a position where he was in our starting lineup, certainly he will be missed."

