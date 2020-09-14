Poll workers prep absentee ballots to go out Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Poll workers in Madison worked late into the night getting absentee ballots ready to go out Tuesday.

A state Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for the mailings to begin.

City clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl says workers have been getting the ballots into envelopes the past few days, so they were ready once the court's decision came down

"They have been very dedicated working nonstop on very repetitive tasks which aren't very glamorous. Putting labels on envelopes isn't exactly fun," she says.

The state Supreme Court put absentee ballot mailings on hold while justices considered a request by green party candidate Howie Hawkins to be put on the presidential ballot.

Justices denied that request Monday.