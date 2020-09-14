Seasonal temperatures through mid-week, cooler air to end the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Seasonal temperatures and dry conditions are expected to continue through Wednesday.

A cold front pushes through Wednesday night, bringing below normal temperatures to finish the week and carry into the weekend.

High temperatures will range in the high 70s to low 80s through Wednesday. Highs drop to the high to low 60s for the rest of the week.

A well deserved period of dry weather continues. The Climate Prediction Center shows southern Wisconsin under 'drier than average' conditions in its 6 - 10 day precipitation outlook map.

Sunshine will increase the next couple of days. Although, a haze may still be visible in the sky due to wildfire smoke out west. Smoke Futuretrack shows it will likely become more dense Monday night into Tuesday.

The main impacts from the smoke reaching Wisconsin include: hazy or milky skies, bold sunsets and sunrises, and slightly poor air quality.