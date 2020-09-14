TikTok owner picks Oracle over Microsoft as US tech partner

A person familiar with the deal says TikTok’s owner has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as the tech partner that could help keep the popular video-sharing app running in the U.S. The choice came a week before President Donald Trump’s deadline to ban TikTok in the U.S. Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September. It ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national security risks due to its Chinese ownership.