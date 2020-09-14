Sunshine continues, but wildfire smoke causes hazy skies

MADISON (WKOW) - Plenty of sunshine across the 7-day forecast, but it will be masked due to smoke moving in from the west.



SET UP

High pressure in control keeps sky conditions generally clear, but you may notice it look milky white due to smoke overhead from historic wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

TODAY

Areas of fog early then mostly to partly sunny and mild with temps in the low to mid 70s.



TONIGHT

Partly to mostly clear with temps in the mid 50s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny with a breeze picking up out the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph. That will warm high temps to the upper 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm with a high around 80°. A dry cold front will move through late-day dropping temps later in the week.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies continue with temps only in the mid to upper 60s.





FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and chilly with a high only around 60°.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 60°.



SUNDAY

Temps start to moderate with sunshine continuing and temps rebounding to the upper 70s.