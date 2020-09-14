Trump, Biden facing off on wildfires, climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Donald Trump will huddle with local and federal fire officials in wildfire-scorched California Monday. At the same time, former Vice President Joe Biden is set to deliver an address about how the ongoing fires on the West Coast underscore the need to address climate change. The dueling events mark a stark moment on the campaign trail, where the two candidates’ dramatically contrasting outlooks on global warming and the impact it has had on the record-setting fires ravaging California, Oregon and Washington state will be front-and-center.