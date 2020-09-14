Trump reelection campaign to host 3 events in Wisconsin this week

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Republican party is hitting the Badger State hard this week as three campaign events, including a visit from President Donald Trump, are planned.

Starting Monday, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Janesville for a campaign event at the Holiday Inn conference center.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. will host a 'Make America Great Again!' event at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Wausau.

According to the campaign announcement, Donald Trump Jr. “will speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda.”

Then Friday, President Donald Trump will visit Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee.

He's slated to make his appearance at 7 p.m. but the doors will open for general admission at 4 p.m.

The stop comes after the President visits Bemidji, Minnesota earlier in the day.

Democrats are hosting a number of virtual events throughout the week.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is traveling to Minnesota on Friday, September 18, according to a news release from his campaign.