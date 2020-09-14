Two Janesville schools switch to online classes to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Craig High School and Roosevelt Elementary in Janesville will transition to all virtual instruction until at least Sept. 25 beginning at the end of the school day Monday.

The announcement went out in a press release.

"With several known positive cases, and in order to protect the public and prevent a breakout of COVID-19, both Roosevelt Elementary School and Craig High School will temporarily close face-to-face instruction at the end of the school day today, Monday, September 14, 2020," the release said.

The closure of the school building will continue until Sept. 25, and then the school district will reevaluate.

Online classes for students will begin Wednesday, Sept. 15. There will be no classes on Tuesday.

The closure is to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the news release.

Last week, Rock County health officials said they were contacting people who may have come in close contact with students who have tested positive for the virus.

On Sept. 4, the Janesville School District sent a letter to parents that said two students who attended two different buildings had tested positive for COVID-19. That letter did not specify to which schools the students belonged, citing confidentiality laws.

County health officials said they were tracing infections in schools outside of Janesville as well.