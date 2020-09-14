UN rights chief decries racism in US, keeps eye on Hong Kong

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has appealed for “urgent and profound action to combat systemic racism” in the United States. Michelle Bachelet also encouraged Hong Kong authorities to “monitor closely” the enforcement of a national security law in China derided by many activists. Her comments came in a catch-all speech to open the latest session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council. She also raised concerns about the human rights situation in countries like Myanmar, Nicaragua and Venezuela and other places on her agenda for the three-week council session. Bachelet said she would speak later to follow up on a resolution it passed in June commissioning a report on systematic racism and discrimination against Black people.