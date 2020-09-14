UW-Madison chancellor discusses Big Ten football

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Big Ten chancellors and presidents chatted Sunday about the status of the football season. University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank said some variables have changed since the initial 11-3 vote to postpone the season in August.

"There are a variety of things that have changed since we last made that decision. As you probably know again from reading the paper, the council of chancellors and presidents met on Sunday night. We had a very good discussion. We’re continuing to look at those proposals. I’m not going to say anything more about it at this point. "

Blank did not say if the chancellors and presidents are planning to vote on any proposals in the near future. She simply added that every school in the conference would proceed as one.

"I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten. We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.”