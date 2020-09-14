UW-Madison officials defend COVID-19 response as 211 more students, staff test positive

UW-Madison COVID-19 update UW-Madison leaders are addressing the universities on-going response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has included quarantining two residence halls and moving classes temporarily online. https://wkow.com/ Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, September 14, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison officials, including Chancellor Rebecca Blank, addressed how the university has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Monday afternoon virtual news conference, Blank acknowledged that Madison's cases had risen faster than its "peer schools."

Blank pushed back against the idea that the university was waiting until after the tuition reimbursement deadline to cancel in-person classes. She said the school was considering moving the cutoff of when students could request full reimbursement.

Blank said the school has not decided if it will send students home as officials are waiting to see the results of the two-week pause on in-person classes.

In the meantime, the university is setting up more rapid tests. Blank also pointed out that several bars near campus made the decision to close, which she believed would help mitigate the virus' spread among students.

Blank said that the university was looking at a wide range of metrics to determine when or if the school should go online for the remainder of the semester.

Blank said that students were going to be in Madison regardless of whether UW-Madison held classes in-person or not.

"Most of our students were going to be in Madison," Blank said, adding that students did not want to be back in their bedrooms at their childhood homes.

Three-hundred-eighty students are under investigation for various campus violations and eight more were being considered for suspensions.

The comments from university officials came as UW-Madison updated its online dashboard of COVID-19 testing data to reflect that 211 people affiliated with the campus tested positive yesterday.

One-hundred-ninty-four of those were from people on campus. Just one was a staff member, the rest were students.

Over the last week, the university has an average of 182 new infections each day.

"Badgers care about their community," Blank said. "That requires attention to public health protocols."