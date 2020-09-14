UW-Milwaukee begins testing students in residence halls

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- UW-Milwaukee is now testing all of the students living in its residence halls.

The school set up a testing facility in the student union.

Last week, the university reported 41 new COVID-19 cases among students, but it's taken note of the big case spike at UW-Madison.

"I'm glad they're testing everybody because it'll keep the campus open longer and it'll keep everybody healthy and I'm glad they're taking care of our health as well as theirs," UWM freshman Fasika Parranto told WISN-TV.

Nearly 2,000 students live in the residence halls at UW-Milwaukee. There are fewer residents this year than normal because the university eliminated the requirement that freshmen live on campus.