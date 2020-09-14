Venezuela says captured US spy sought to sabotage power grid

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s chief prosecutor says an accused U.S. spy recently captured inside the Caribbean nation was plotting to sabotage oil refineries and electrical service. Tarek William Saab on Monday said Matthew John Heath had help from three Venezuelan conspirators. President Nicolás Maduro announced the capture days earlier, saying the suspected mercenary was a U.S. Marine, who has worked for the CIA in Iraq. The prosecutor appeared on state TV and showed pictures of equipment alleged seized from him, including a grenade launcher, plastic explosives and a bag of U.S. dollars. U.S. authorities have not commented on the case.