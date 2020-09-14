HyVee hosting its own ‘Basket Bolt’ contest

MADISON (WKOW) -- WKOW-TV is sponsoring the HyVee Basket Bolt, a spinoff of the TV show Supermarket Sweeps.

NOMINATE A FAMILY HERE

The ABC show premiers on WKOW Oct. 18.

Nominate your family for a chance to participate in a 90-second race around a Hy-Vee store to win free groceries. This unique event coincides with National Family Meals Month and Hy-Vee’s 90th Anniversary campaigns.

Between September 10-17, the Nomination is open from now until Sept. 17 at http://hyv.ee/basketbolt

Three families will be randomly selected. Winners will be notified on Sept. 18.

PRIZES: Four family members have 90 seconds to race through the aisles with four red baskets to gather as many items as possible (they can also fill it and go drop off a basket and then go back and keep filling up.) All items will be counted, and the family with the highest number of items will be awarded an additional $1,000 VISA gift card!