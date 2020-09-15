3 more COVID cases linked to American’s bar crawl in Bavaria

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities in the Alpine town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen say they’ve recorded three more cases of COVID-19 infection in people who frequented bars visited by a 26-year-old American woman suspected of flouting quarantine rules. The latest cases take the total number of recent infections in the Bavarian town to 59, including 25 staff at a hotel resort that caters to U.S. military personnel and at which the woman worked. The head of the county administration said authorities are still waiting for the results of about 300 tests conducted on Monday. The U.S. military is conducting its own investigation into the incident and recommending any service members or others who had contact with the woman to be tested for the coronavirus.