ADB forecasts developing Asian economies in recession in ’20

The Asian Development Bank has forecast that developing economies in the region will contract in 2020, the first such downturn in nearly 60 years. The update of the ADB’s outlook estimates the regional economy will contract 0.7% this year, recovering to 6.8% growth in 2021. It said conditions could deteriorate, however, if the coronavirus pandemic worsens significantly. The report said that China, where the pandemic began, has already begun to recover and will see its economy grow 1.8% this year. The regional lender’s latest update downgrades growth estimates for many countries in the region, where outbreaks of coronavirus have surged in some countries, such as the Philippines and Indonesia.