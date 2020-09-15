Bosnian Serb official jailed for war crimes dies of COVID-19

PALE, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Momcilo Krajisnik, a former top wartime Bosnian Serb official who was convicted of war crimes during the 1992-95 conflict, has died after contracting the new coronavirus. He was 75. The hospital in Banja Luka said that Krajisnik died early Tuesday “from consequences of the infection with the new coronavirus.” Krajisnik was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison by the U.N. Yugoslav war crimes tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, for persecuting and forcibly expelling non-Serbs during the war. He was released in 2013 after serving two-thirds of the sentence.