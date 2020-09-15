Chicago warns against Wisconsin travel, cites COVID-19 spike

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials are cautioning city residents about travel to Wisconsin, citing a recent COVID-19 spike in Illinois’ neighbor to the north. The Chicago Department of Public Health stopped short Tuesday of adding Wisconsin to its travel advisory list. There are more than a dozen states on the list, including Utah, which was added Tuesday. City officials say Chicagoans who travel to any of the states must quarantine for two weeks upon return. Visitors arriving from those states must do the same. Meanwhile, Illinois reported 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths.