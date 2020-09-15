Choking air from Western fires just won’t ease up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People across the West struggled under acrid-yellowish green smog from raging wildfires that seeped into homes and businesses, sneaked into cars through air conditioning vents and caused the temporary closure of iconic locations such as Powell’s Books and the Oregon Zoo. And forecasters say the putrid air — measured as the worst on the planet — could last well into the week. Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality alert through Thursday. Hazy, smoky skies fouled Washington state and experts said some parts of California might not see relief until next month.