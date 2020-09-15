Climate change sparks debate in presidential race

(WKOW) -- With the fires burning out west, climate change has become another major issue in the presidential race.

President Donald Trump dismissed climate change being a factor in the fires.

The secretary of California's Natural Resources Agency pointed out the warming trend during the president's visit Monday.

Here's their exchange:

Wade Crowfoot: "If we ignore that science and put our head in the sand, we're not going to succeed to protect Californians."

Trump: "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch."

Crowfoot: "I wish science agreed with you."

Trump: "I don't think science knows, actually

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called out President Trump for his inaction. He said we need a president who respects science and understands climate change is already here.

"A president who recognizes, understands and cares that Americans are dying, which makes President Trump's climate denialism, his disdain for science and facts, all the more unconscionable," said Biden.

Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, visisted Fresno, CA Tuesday.

She said partisan ideology shouldn't govern the response to the wildfires.