Colder air to help clear out the smoke and haze

MADISON (WKOW) -- The quick warm up won't last long with cooler air moving in Thursday and Friday.



Tonight

Expect more hazy skies overnight with mostly clear conditions and lows at a very comfortable 60.



Wednesday

A cold front will push through tomorrow late morning, but I still think temperatures will make it well into the 70s. I expect the winds to be fairly strong tomorrow, especially in the morning at 15-25 mph.



Late week

Cooler weather is back Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s. The good news with the cold front is it will help clear the skies a bit from all the smoke in the sky.