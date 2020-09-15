Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults shows the toll mirrors what’s been seen in older patients. The report released Tuesday examines 121 deaths of those younger than 21, as of the end of July. Like older adults, many of them had one or more medical condition. Deaths among children were also more common among Blacks and Hispanics. The number of deaths are small though. They represent less than 1% of the total U.S. deaths reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.