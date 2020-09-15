Deerfield farm honors Badgers *National Championship* with Bucky corn maze

The Wisconsin mens basketball team didn't actually win a national title in 2020, but a simulation done by ESPN says that they did, and Schuster's Farm in Deerfield designed their corn maze this year in honor of that championship.

A corn maze at Schuster's Farm in Deerfield that displays Bucky Badger, and 2020 NCAA Champs - Don Schuster

"Bucky is shooting a three pointer with 2020 national champs, with an asterisks," said Don Schuster. He's owned and operated Schuster's Farm for the last 31 years.

Schuster's Farm has family attractions each fall. Everything from a pumpkin path, to a bakery, hayrides, a haunted forest and of course their corn maze.

"It's always busy. I mean if you look around we have equipment everywhere, by the time we open at 9 o'clock on Saturday morning it will all be put away somewhere," said Schuster. "We'll be ready to rock and roll."

ESPN's simulation of the 2020 March Madness bracket crowned the Badgers at champions. Schuster works with a company that designs their corn maze. It did't take long for a design to be made and the maze with Bucky to come to life.

Don Schuster (left) talks with WKOW-TV sports reporter Alec Ausmus (right)

"It's all in fun. Everything has been so serious," said Schuster.

Schuster's Farm is scheduled to open on September 19 and run through November 1st. For more information, visit their website, here.