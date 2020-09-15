Diemel brothers remains return home, memorial planned

NAVARINO, Wis. — On Monday night, more than a year after the Diemel brothers went missing, their remains were brought home.

Justin Diemel, 24, and Nick Diemel, 35, were killed after traveling to Missouri in July of 2019 to collect money for their cattle business. They disappeared after visiting a farm, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

According to WBAY, community members lined the streets on Monday night to honor the brothers as they were escorted by the fire department to their home.

A visitation for the Diemel brothers is scheduled for Sunday, September 27 at 12 pm, and will take place at Navarina Ball Diamond in Bonduel.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, Missouri, is accused of killing the Diemel brothers. He has plead not guilty and is awaiting trial.

