Driver involved in fatal Sun Prairie crash facing charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie and crashing his car, killing two passengers and critically injuring a third, has been charged homicide by drunken driving and other felonies. A criminal complaint against 27-year-old Lonzo Simmons, of Cambridge, says his blood alcohol content after the crash last June was 0.21%, more than two times the legal limit for drivers in Wisconsin. Simmons is charged with causing the deaths of 28-year-old Kara Cloud, of Madison, and 27-year-old Clinton Harvey, of Sun Prairie, after driving away from a Sun Prairie police officer who had stopped him. A third passenger was critically injured.