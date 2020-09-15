European Union’s top court supports net neutrality rules

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s highest court has given its support to the bloc’s rules that stop internet providers from charging customers for preferential access to their networks. The European Court of Justice on Tuesday issued its first interpretation of the EU’s net neutrality rules since they were adopted in 2015. The rules require telecommunications providers to treat all data traffic the same, and prevent them from reserving better access for their own services, or selling bandwidth to big companies like Google and Netflix while leaving a slower Internet for everyone else. The Luxembourg-based court backed the principle of an open internet after a Hungarian wireless provider had sought an interpretation of the rules.