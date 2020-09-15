Expert: Voters may not lean Biden now that Green Party is off Wisconsin Ballot

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will not be put on Novembers ballot in Wisconsin, some political experts don't expect the decision to necessarily guarantee a boost in support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Howard Schweber, UW-Madison Political Science Professor, believe's Green Party votes could be overlooked in this election when comparing the influence the party played in Wisconsin during the 2016 election cycle.

In 2016, Green Party candidate Jill Stein received close to 31,000 votes in Wisconsin. Then-candidate Donald Trump narrowly defeated Hilary Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Schweber said while it appears this year without a Green Party candidate on the ticket those votes could lean to Biden, he doesn't think it will be that big of an impact.

"Third-party candidates voters fit a profile that is not necessarily straight forward ideology so much as it is a disenchanting establishment, very often with both parties," he said.